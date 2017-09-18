Join WAVE 3 News for the first-ever Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic

Join us for the first ever Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News invites the public to the first ever Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic.

The picnic is Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Chickasaw Park.

The free event is fun for the entire family.

Activities include inflatables from Louisville Inflatables for the kids, free ice cream from Louisville Cream, visitors from the League of Mascots, an appearance by Louisville’s own Linkin' Bridge, the Bubble Man, Squallis Puppeteers, Rec on the Go, Hwang's Martial Arts and much more.

Booths with information, free public services and more from the following vendors will also be available:

LG&E & KU Public Safety Program with Louie the Lightning Bug

MetroCall, MetroSafe & Building our Blocks

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Louisville

Mr G's Kettle Corn

Kentucky Raptor Program

Delta Dental

Kentucky Humane Society

LMPD Community Policing Team

A Recipe to End Hunger

Bring your families and join us for a nice afternoon in the park. There will also be free Coke and water while supplies last.

