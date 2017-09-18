Join WAVE 3 News for the first-ever Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News invites the public to the first ever Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic.
The picnic is Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Chickasaw Park.
The free event is fun for the entire family.
Activities include inflatables from Louisville Inflatables for the kids, free ice cream from Louisville Cream, visitors from the League of Mascots, an appearance by Louisville’s own Linkin' Bridge, the Bubble Man, Squallis Puppeteers, Rec on the Go, Hwang's Martial Arts and much more.
Booths with information, free public services and more from the following vendors will also be available:
Bring your families and join us for a nice afternoon in the park. There will also be free Coke and water while supplies last.
