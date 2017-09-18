Henderson police testing body cams

The Henderson Police Department is looking to buy body cameras, but first they have to choose which one best fits the force.

Starting Monday, the department is trying out several different types.

"We have three sergeants and the other 12 cameras are going to line officers," Officer Jennifer Richmond said.

Right now, the department is testing four brands on different shifts.

"To see how well they function for us, the ease of use, how well of a picture it is, and we also have storage considerations– that's one thing that factors heavily into this," Ofc. Richmond added.

Officers tell 14 News it's not necessarily about the cost or the need, but finding the best fit.

"Each day, they will write down what they like, dislike," Ofc. Richmond explained.

This process should last 3 or 4 weeks.

A board made up of Henderson Police, IT personnel, and city commissioners will take all reviews into consideration before their decision is made.

Adding body cams is a step forward, taking aim at transparency.

"Footage can be used in court, prove and disprove citizen complaints, and they can help capture of a scene for review purposes when report writing," Ofc. Richmond stated.

