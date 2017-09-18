Kentucky couple trying to start over after being hit hard by Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma hit just a few weeks after the Demeters moved to the Virgin Islands to teach. (Source: Family Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In early August, Shaun and Elizabeth Demeter and their dog, Doolittle, gave up their lives in Kentucky and moved to the Virgin Islands to be middle school teachers.

Just a few short weeks into their new life, the Virgin Islands were hit by Hurricane Irma.

The Demeters lost all of their belongings, and the school they were supposed to teach at was destroyed.

Ever since Irma hit, the family has been trying to get home to Kentucky with no luck. The Demeters were finally able to get on a flight to Atlanta after several canceled flights.

Family members said their passion for teaching and adventure is what took them to the Virgin Islands.

"They're absolutely fantastic teachers," Shaun Demeter's mother, Lisa Trogden said. "And he teaches geography."

"My brother and his wife moved down to the Virgin Islands about a month ago and they were going down there to teach the children on the island in a paradise setting," Demeter's sister, Julie Cantwell said.

Paradise only lasted a few weeks as the Demeter's were uprooted by Hurricane Irma.

"The school that Shaun was going to teach at is totally destroyed," Trogden said.

"They're having a really hard time," Cantwell said. "Almost two weeks now, no water, no electricity."

And they had no way to get home ... until Monday. We're told the Demeters somehow made it onto a plane heading to Atlanta, but we don't have word on their status just yet.

"I would want him to know we're praying that he gets home safely and that they're able to rebuild their lives," Trogden said as she awaits her son's return home. "And we want to help as much as we can."

Their thoughts and prayers are now with the people of the Virgin Islands who have no where to go.

"I hope people can find what they need to stay safe," Cantwell said.

Family and friends have raised about $6,000 to help the Demeters rebuild their lives here in Kentucky. To help, go to their GoFundMe.

