Kentucky high school football prep poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:





Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Paintsville (8) 4-1 169 2

2. Beechwood (8) 3-1 161 1

3. Lou. Ky. Country Day (2) 5-0 145 3

4. Raceland - 4-1 116 5

5. Hazard - 2-1 105 4

6. Ludlow - 4-0 75 8

7. Pikeville - 1-3 52 6

8. Russellville - 3-2 47 10

9. Williamsburg - 3-2 39 7

10. Lou. Holy Cross - 3-2 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Bracken Co. 20. Paris 17. Bishop Brossart 11. Phelps 8.





Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (13) 5-0 171 2

2. Danville (2) 5-0 151 3

3. Lou. DeSales (1) 4-0 136 4

4. Lex. Christian (1) 5-0 116 5

5. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-1 115 1

6. Newport Central Catholic - 3-2 92 8

7. Somerset - 3-2 73 6

8. Glasgow - 4-0 60 7

9. Todd Co. Central (1) 4-0 23 NR

10. Walton-Verona - 3-2 12 10

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 9. Monroe Co. 9. Lloyd Memorial 7. East Ridge 4. Washington Co. 3. Prestonsburg 3. Owen Co. 2. Metcalfe Co. 2. Green Co. 2.





Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Belfry (14) 3-1 170 1

2. Corbin (2) 3-1 144 2

3. Boyle Co. - 4-1 133 4

4. Lou. Central - 3-2 120 3

5. Elizabethtown - 3-1 106 5

6. Caldwell Co. - 4-1 73 8

7. Lex. Catholic - 3-2 72 7

8. Casey Co. (1) 4-0 60 9

9. LaRue Co. (1) 5-0 44 10

10. Bell Co. - 3-1 22 6

(tie) Union Co. - 4-0 22 6

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 8. Western Hills 6. Garrard Co. 4. Knott Co. Central 3. Pike Co. Central 2. Lawrence Co. 1.





Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (17) 4-0 170 1

2. Rockcastle Co. - 4-0 145 3

3. Wayne Co. - 4-1 141 4

4. Collins - 3-2 95 2

5. Shelby Co. - 4-1 70 7

6. Ashland Blazer - 3-2 64 9

7. Mercer Co. - 3-2 53 5

8. Logan Co. - 5-0 40 T10

9. Allen Co.-Scottsville - 4-1 38 8

10. Bourbon Co. - 3-1 26 T10

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 22. Knox Central 18. Taylor Co. 13. West Jessamine 11. Mason Co. 8. Franklin Co. 6. Scott 5. John Hardin 4. East Carter 4. Hopkinsville 1. Madisonville-North Hopkins 1.





Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (17) 5-0 170 1

2. Bowling Green - 3-2 136 2

3. Christian Co. - 4-0 129 3

4. South Warren - 5-0 120 4

5. South Oldham - 3-1 93 7

6. Perry Co. Central - 3-0 47 10

7. North Laurel - 4-1 45 5

8. Owensboro - 2-3 36 6

9. Southwestern - 3-2 28 8

10. Anderson Co. - 4-1 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Madison Southern 19. Montgomery Co. 16. Apollo 15. Lou. Fern Creek 11. Graves Co. 11. Highlands 9. Bullitt Central 9. Whitley Co. 9. Pulaski Co. 3. Marshall Co. 3. Lincoln Co. 1.





Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (17) 5-0 170 1

2. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-0 140 2

3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park - 4-0 118 3

4. Lou. Male - 4-1 105 4

5. Simon Kenton - 5-0 95 5

6. Scott Co. - 3-2 72 6

7. Ryle - 4-1 66 7

8. Lou. Butler - 4-1 49 8

9. Meade Co. - 4-1 31 10

10. Lex. Tates Creek - 4-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Ohio Co. 10. Frederick Douglass 10. Campbell Co. 6. Central Hardin 4.





All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WRUS, Russellville.

