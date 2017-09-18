1 shot in California neighborhood

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more information. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in Louisville's California neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday, in the 1600 block of Prentice Street, according to MetroSafe.

Police say the scene is near the northwest corner of California Park, near Wheatley Elementary School.

At this point the condition of the shooting victim is not known.

