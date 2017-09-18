Man killed in California neighborhood shooting identified

A man was shot on Prentice Street near California Park Monday night. He later died. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man shot in Louisville's California neighborhood Monday night died in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m., in the 1600 block of Prentice Street, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

That is near the northwest corner of California Park, close to Wheatley Elementary School.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot outside a home. He was rushed to University Hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Chizvest Summers Jr., 24. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

This was the second homicide Monday, after more than two weeks in Louisville without a deadly shooting.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.