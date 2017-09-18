Flags fly at half-staff for Louisville firefighter

Flags at Metro Hall and all city facilities are at half-staff through Thursday to honor the life of Louisville Fire Sgt Timothy Groft. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flags at Metro Hall and all city facilities are at half-staff through Thursday to honor the life of a Louisville firefighter.

This is in honor of Louisville Fire Department Sergeant Timothy Groft.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

Groft lost his battle with cancer on Saturday.

The 15 year veteran of the fire department will be laid to rest with full line of duty death honors.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.