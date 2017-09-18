Louisville firefighter to be laid to rest with full line of duty honors

A bunting ceremony for Sgt. Groft took place at Engine 6 on Tuesday. (Source: Nycea Patterson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flags at Metro Hall and all city facilities are at half-staff through Thursday to honor the life of a Louisville firefighter.

This is in honor of Louisville Fire Department Sergeant Timothy Groft, who lost his battle with cancer on Saturday.

A bunting ceremony took place at Engine 6 on Griffiths Avenue on Tuesday. Black fabric was hung at the station to honor Sgt. Groft.

The 15-year veteran of the fire department will be laid to rest with full line of duty death honors.

Visitation for Sgt. Groft is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Ratterman’s Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive. The funeral will take place at Iroquois Amphitheater on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.

