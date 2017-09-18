Local NAACP chapter, Henderson Police Dept., city officials discuss race, policy during discussion

A discussion on race and policy was held Monday in Henderson.

Henderson Police officers, city officials, and the local chapter of the NAACP, held a town hall style meeting to discuss topics including police tactics and training, police reform measures, and procedures for addressing complaints against officers. NAACP officials say in Henderson, the flow of information from their organization to local police is good.

"When community concerns are brought forward, we have a direct line to someone that can address those concerns and answer those questions," Diane Shirley, 2nd Vice President of NAACP Branch 3090, explained. "And so a lot of times the problem is perception, because things happen, it's a small town, things happen, and before anything even makes it to the news, There's always already a grapevine."

The Henderson Police Department says they are committed to working with the local chapter to resolve any issues if they arise.

