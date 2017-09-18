VIDEO: Store employee shoots armed robber

Dohoney was able to get a gun from the front before the robber noticed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A man was at work early Saturday at Wide Open Powersports when he says this man came in the back trying to rob the business. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jack Dohoney was at work early Saturday when a man came in the back of Wide Open Powersports with a gun.

"He come running in with a gun pointed at my face," Dohoney said. "Said, 'Put your phone down.' Made me d rop it in my [truck] bed. Starts grabbing a bunch of tools."

Dohoney has worked at the Okolona store for a decade. He said while people have tried to steal things before, no one has ever had a gun. He told us the unnamed man targeted high-priced tools in the back workshop area.

"He says 'Where are the keys to this truck? You're going with me,'" Dohoney said.

Thinking quickly, Dohoney told the man he had to get them from the workshop in the front.

"I gotta go get my keys. You know, they're up front. He says, 'Well you're going with me,'" Dohoney said, recounting the conversation. "I said 'I'm going to get them.' He said, 'No, no.' I said, 'I'm going to get my keys. That's all I'm doing.'"

Video shows Dohoney running to the counter in the showroom area.

"I grabbed the .380 we had under the counter here," Dohoney said. "Made sure it was loaded."

At that point, the man had loaded gear into the truck, but when he realized he let Dohoney go he ran up front.

"When I turned the corner he was running at me with a gun," Dohoney said. "He saw I had mine. He raised up and when he did, I raised mine and unloaded on him."

Police still have not released the man's name. They said he was shot but is expected to survive.

"I worked too hard for him to steal everything," Dohoney said. "When I hit him, he went down. He d ropped his gun. I grabbed his gun and called 911."

Dohoney said he is thankful police arrived quickly and that he had the gun, but he's upset he had to use it.

"The whole world is just getting worse and worse by the day," Dohoney said. "Doesn't really matter where you're at anymore honestly."

Right now charges against the man are pending and have not been released.

