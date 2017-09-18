Paducah Cooperative Ministry struggles to keep up pantry

In 1973, a group of local churches noticed the need for humanitarian aid in their area. They formed what is now known as the Paducah Cooperative Ministry (PCM).

This group works to provide services for the needy in the area, including a food pantry. In order to keep up with the rising demand for their emergency pantry. they've created an online fundraiser through RedBasket.org.

The emergency pantry provides a three to four day food supply for struggling households as needed, up to five times a year. This year alone, 450 families have benefited.

Because of the increasing demand, PCM has struggled to keep its pantry shelves stocked. The organization is hoping to raise $5,000 to continue their mission of feeding those in need.

The fundraiser is online through October 7.

To learn more or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit https://redbasket.org/1408/paducah-cooperative-ministry.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.