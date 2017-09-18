UofL cuts funding, student newspaper in jeopardy

Student journalists say they may have switch to an online service as a last resort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sophomore news editor Janet Dake was stunned as she began to conduct interviews for an article in the finance issue of The Louisville Cardinal.

"I was like wait, wait, wait repeat that again?" Dake said. "Wait, so we have no money at all? And, she was like 'Yeah that's pretty much it.'"

At the end of the school year, the University of Louisville is cutting off its long standing commitment of buying ads in the school paper.

Last year the university spent about $60,000.

"You know something like a newspaper can't function on no money," Dake said. "It can function on little money which is what we're doing right now."

"We don't have a journalism major or the intention of getting one," photo editor Arry Scholfield said. "This is kind of our only outlet to go that route."

The paper cannot stay afloat without the ad dollars.

"I don't think a lot of students know it's a thing," Dake said.

UofL could end up being the only school in the ACC without a student paper.

The Louisville Cardinal is independent from the University. The staff wants it to remain that way, so no one has control over the content.

"The last resort is probably going only online," Scholfield said.

The newspaper staff does not plan to give up their efforts to find another source for the ad money. The paper is running a campaign to attract new advertisers and hope it works.

"Journalism is reporting what there is and trying to make a more informed and empowered public and that's what we've been trying to do since 1926," Kyeland Jackson, editor-in-chief, said.

