Stafford throws 2 TDs to Lions beat Giants and Beckham

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) leaps over Detroit Lions' Glover Quin (27) as Jarrad Davis (40) watches during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is sacked by Detroit Lions' Jarrad Davis (40) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Detroit Lions' Jamal Agnew returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford (9) rushes away form New York Giants' Nat Berhe (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

By TOM CANAVANAP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns, rookie Jamal Agnew broke the game open with an 88-yard punt return in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants 24-10 on Monday night.

The Lions (2-0) sacked Eli Manning five times and Stafford put together another big game while sending the Giants (0-2) to a second straight disappointing performance in a season where so much was expected. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned from a sprained left ankle, but New York still struggled offensively.

Stafford found Marvin Jones for a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter and passed to Eric Ebron for a go-ahead 7-yarder in the second. Matt Prater added a 56-yard field goal just before halftime that bounced off and over the upright, helping the Lions to a 17-7 lead at the break.

Ezekiel Ansah had three sacks as Detroit joined Atlanta and Carolina as the only unbeaten teams in the NFC through Week 2.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler who missed the season opener, had four catches for 36 yards in limited action.

Manning threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram on the first play of the second quarter, but the rookie tight end was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for a seemingly obscene gesture. It allowed the Lions to get the ball at the Giants 45 after the kickoff went out of bounds and Stafford drove them for a second score.

