KSP: Man took pictures of girl through bathroom window

CECILIA, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man faces child porn charges, accused of using his cell phone to take photos of an underage girl undressing inside her grandparents' home.

Christopher Elkins, of Cecilia, was arrested Saturday, but he did not go quietly, according to police.

Kentucky State Police investigators reported finding voyeuristic pictures on Elkins' phone in August.

Troopers say they were alerted to the pictures by the relative of a young victim. The girl was changing clothes after swimming at her grandparents' home, when she noticed someone holding a cell phone up to the bathroom window. She let her aunt know, and her aunt also noticed the phone, according to Elkins' arrest warrant.

Police believe this was going on from January 2015 to June 2016.

Investigators showed several pictures to the victim's aunt, who confirmed the nude photos were of the girl.

Elkins was considered a flight risk because he lives and works in Nashville during the week, according to his arrest warrant.

When troopers arrived at his Cecilia home Saturday, they say he fought them and had to be tased.

Elkins is charged with possessing child porn, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

