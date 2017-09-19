Ex-tennis star expected to testify against police officer

By TOM HAYSAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Former pro tennis star James Blake's mistaken arrest in New York City has become the subject of a disciplinary trial for the arresting officer, who's accused of using excessive force.

Blake is expected to testify about the 2015 arrest at a proceeding starting Tuesday.

His arrest stirred controversy after a security video showed the officer slamming down him and handcuffing him outside a Manhattan hotel. He was let go after police discovered they had the wrong man.

Officer James Frascatore this year rejected an offer to resolve police department internal charges forfeiting vacation days. A police administrative judge will now hear the case and recommend a potentially more severe punishment, including dismissal.

Frascatore denies he did anything wrong and will take the witness stand.

