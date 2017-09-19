Deputies searching for Henderson Co. burglary suspect

Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect in Henderson County.

A homeowner on Rocksprings Dixie Road told deputies he got home Monday night and found his front door open.

The sheriff's office searched the home and found the door had been pried open.

The homeowner said nothing was missing, but deputies are still searching for the person responsible.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office.

