UPDATE: Missing McCracken Co. woman found

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says a missing woman has been found.

According to deputies, Mary Rhymer, 85, was found and reunited with her family.

They said they were contacted around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, by staff at Morning Side Assisted Living, located at 1700 Elmdale Road, in reference to a missing tenant.

It was determined she had left the facility sometime overnight.

