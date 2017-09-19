Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of 80-mile detour this weekend

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are warning motorists of an 80-mile detour they'll encounter in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.
The detour will run from 9 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday as crews close the toll road between the New Castle and Cranberry interchanges.
That's being done so crews can demolish and replace a bridge in New Sewickley. New construction techniques are being used to replace the bridge quickly.
But the closure also means motorists who try to use that stretch of turnpike will be detoured onto Interstates 376, 80 and 79 to get around it.
Motorists are urged to avoid that stretch of turnpike this weekend, but especially during peak travel hours, because major delays are expected.
The New Castle interchange, Exit 10, and Cranberry, Exit 28, are about 18 miles apart.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Senate Republicans are planning a final, uphill push to erase President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Senate Republicans are planning a final, uphill push to erase President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same timeMore >>
Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same timeMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>