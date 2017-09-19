Body found in Chickasaw neighborhood

The body was discovered in the 800 block of Dearborn Avenue at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The body was discovered in the 800 block of Dearborn Avenue at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

