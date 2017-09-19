Expensive engagement rings linked to shorter marriages, study says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Wedding season is in full swing right now, but before “I do” comes the “will you.”



A study by Emory University found couples who spent excessive amounts of money on wedding stuff, like rings, the ceremony and reception, were more likely to have a failed marriage.



Professors surveyed 3,000 married couples and found men who spent $2,000 to $4,000 on an engagement or wedding ring, were 1.3 times more likely to get divorced, compared to men who purchased rings priced at $500 and $2,000.



The popular wedding website, the knot.com lists money saving tips, to help couples avoid a financial and martial meltdown.

Experts say avoid tying the knot on Saturdays to save more money. Brides can also try renting a dress rather than buying it outright.



Use a vendor that doesn’t require you to use their vendors. At the reception, try using bigger tables, instead of adding more of them, to save money on centerpieces and tablecloths.



These are a handful of tips to help cut back given last year alone the average price for an engagement ring was $6,000, while the average wedding rang in at $35,000.



