Expensive engagement rings linked to shorter marriages, study says

The project is expected to cost $30 million.More >>
The project is expected to cost $30 million.More >>
A study found couples who spent excessive amounts of money on rings, the ceremony and reception, were more likely to have a failed marriage.More >>
A study found couples who spent excessive amounts of money on rings, the ceremony and reception, were more likely to have a failed marriage.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The body was discovered in the 800 block of Dearborn Avenue at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The body was discovered in the 800 block of Dearborn Avenue at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Jack Dohoney was at work early Saturday when a man came in the back of Wide Open Powersports with a gun.More >>
Jack Dohoney was at work early Saturday when a man came in the back of Wide Open Powersports with a gun.More >>