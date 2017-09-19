September 19, 2017

"Talk Like a Pirate Day"

Long John Silver's celebrates "Talk Like a Pirate Day"

Visit any Long John Silver's location

Give them your best "Pirate" impersonation

and receive a FREE Deep Fried Twinkie™

#dfTwinkieLJS

Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com and via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram

"Little Book, Big Laughs"

"Little Book, Big Laughs" include over 300 jokes written by children for children and encourages early childhood reading. To purchase the book visit amazon.com. All proceeds will benefit The UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation child medical grants for families across the United States.

Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic

Join WAVE 3 News and WLOU for the first ever "Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic" this Sunday, September 24 from 2-5pm at Chickasaw Park. It's free and it will be fun! The League of Mascots, Hwangs Martial Arts, Louisville Inflatables and The Bubble Man are just a few groups that will be entertaining plus Mr. G's Kettle Korn and Ice Cream from Louisville Cream!

The Women's Business Center of Kentucky

5th Annual Women in Business Expo and Conference

"Breaking Through Barriers"

Tuesday, September 26

9am-5pm

The Muhammad Ali Center

Keynote speakers

Reverend, Author, and Motivational Speaker, Niki Brown

Krystal Ball, former MSNBC host, author, journalist, and founder of the People's House Project

Business pitch contest

(859) 231-0054

WBCKentucky.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.