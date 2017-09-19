Mayor: $30M multi-sport complex coming to Russell neighborhood

The project is expected to cost $30 million. (Source: Louisville Urban League Heritage West proposal)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A state-of-the-art multi sports complex will be built in the Russell neighborhood.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday that the Louisville Urban League was selected to develop the complex on the 24-acre Heritage West property, located at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The complex will feature an indoor track and field facility and will be designed to host a variety of sporting events. Retail space and related amenities will also be included in the design.

The project is expected to cost $30 million.

