Owensboro bank, nonprofit team up to teach kids the value of saving money

Mentor Kids Kentucky in Owensboro unveiled a new partnership aimed at helping kids start saving for the future.

The nonprofit organization that pairs kids and mentors together is now joining with Independence Bank to start savings accounts for the kids.

It's called the Little Patriots Club.

Parents and mentors began signing the kids up at the organization's annual picnic Monday night.

Thanks to a special donation from Ernie Davis, the kids involved with Mentor Kids didn't have to pay the $10 minimum deposit to start the account. Independence Bank then stepped in and added an extra $7.76 into the accounts so each kid that signed up received $17.76 to start up their accounts.

"The big thing is, we want them to understand the value of money, how to work hard to earn it. It's not given to you. We are giving them a little to start out, but I think the incentive program that Mentor Kids has designed will teach them hard work should be rewarded," said Josh Searcy, Vice President and Head of Trust and Brokers at Independence Bank.

Organizers hope this program will give mentors and parents a chance to teach their kids the value of saving money. They also hope it can be a good way for participants to save for the future, like college.

This program also exists for children outside the Mentor Kids program. The bank said any kid age 0-18 can join. They just have to pay a $10 deposit to start their Little Patriots account. (The bank will still add that $7.76 though!)

