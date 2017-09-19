OPS sells fmr. Texas Gas property for $3.4 million

Owensboro Public Schools has sold the former Texas Gas property on Frederica St.

OPS officials say the Kentucky Dept of Education has approved an agreement to sell the property to Gulfstream Enterprises for $3.4 million.

In 2012, the district bought the former Texas Gas building and the 45 acres of property that surround it. We're told the board of education at that time saw it as an opportunity to buy the largest available land in the land-locked school district.

A year later, the district proposed a regional partnership to use the building as a career and technical education center. Those plans were squashed after school districts in the area weren't interested in the partnership.

