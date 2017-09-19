Man charged in murder of his wife faces judge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arraigned this morning on a murder charge for shooting his wife.

Louisville Metro police were called to a home in the 3500 block of Kerry Drive at 5:38 a.m. after a man called 911 and said he had shot his wife.

Officers found Percy Lott Joiner, 64, inside the home with a semi-automatic handgun. His wife, identified by friends and neighbors as Donna Johnson-Joiner, was found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joiner made numerous statements to Metro EMS personnel at the scene that shot his wife, according to his arrest report.

A not guilty plea was entered for Joiner during his arraignment at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom this morning. Bond was set at $250,000 cash and a public defender was appointed to represent Joiner.

Joiner is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in 1979 assault case involving his wife.

