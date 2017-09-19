Wings' Allisha Gray wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award

NEW YORK (AP) - Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray is the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
The league announced Tuesday that Gray received 30 votes from a national media panel while Atlanta Dream guard Brittney Sykes got 10.
Gray averaged 13 points and 3.9 rebounds and led all rookies with 1.53 steals per game. The 6-foot Gray, who was the fourth pick in the draft, started all 34 games for the Wings, averaging 27.2 minutes.
Gray, who started college at North Carolina but transferred to South Carolina, is the first player not drafted in the top three picks to win the award since Temeka Johnson won it in 2005. Johnson was drafted sixth by the Washington Mystics.
Gray is the second player in franchise history to earn the honor, joining Cheryl Ford who won the award in 2003 when the team was the Detroit Shock.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Senate Republicans are planning a final, uphill push to erase President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Senate Republicans are planning a final, uphill push to erase President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same timeMore >>
Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same timeMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>