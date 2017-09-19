Tri-State fire chief talks about his emotional social media post

The South Hopkins Fire Department responded to a deadly accident on I-69 last week.

Police say two people were killed in a collision involving a wrong way driver near a construction zone.

South Hopkins Fire Chief, Darwin Rideout and his crews were on scene when he saw something that he really wasn't prepared for. He watched as drivers passed by, who were curious to see what was happening with iPhones in hand.

"Taking pictures and posting it on Facebook. There have been times that we've been on scene, and its posted on Facebook before we even leave the scene. it breaks your heart. You know you can hear it on the news later. You don't have to post that now." says Chief Rideout.

Chief Rideout said it made him sick to see people behaving this way.

"In 34 years I've seen a lot and you take it home with you at night. People don't realize that," he said.

It's not the first time this happened and he says it probably won't be the last..that's why he shared his thoughts on the department's Facebook page.

"I pray that people would have more compassion for those people involved. To those taking pictures and streaming it, come join the fire department or rescue squad and see how you feel when you have to respond and work these accidents."

He went on to say that this is also a huge safety concern for drivers who need to be focused on the road.

Chief Rideout told us wants people to know his message is not directed toward reporters who are well-trained and follow strict guidelines on scene.

"Think before you snap that picture. What if it was my family member in there? Would I want to find out through social media?"

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.