Hardin Co. teen to appear on Harry Connick Jr's talk show

Rachel Ritchie shows off the playground she designed in Hardin County. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

VINE GROVE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager from Hardin County is getting national attention for her hard work to make her community better.

It's taken five years and half a million dollars for Rachel Ritchie's dream to build a playground for all children, including children with disabilities, to come true.

Rachel's Fun For Everyone is located at Optimist Park in Vine Grove. Ritchie came up with the idea for the park when she was nine years old. She's now 13 and is thrilled the park is finally complete.

Her playground dream has gotten a lot of local media attention, and now it's being recognized nationally.

A producer from New York contacted Ritchie last week to be on Harry Connick Jr.'s show, HARRY, which airs each weekday on WAVE 3 News.

Richie can't give details about the show until the episode airs, but she told us it was an amazing experience.

The episode of HARRY featuring Rachel Ritchie airs Wednesday at 2 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.

WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari talked to Rachel about the playground. She will have a full report on WAVE 3 News, beginning at 5 p.m.

