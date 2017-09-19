Man accused of trying to grab hospital security officer's gun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man caused anxious moments inside the emergency department of a hospital when he attempted to disarm a security officer.

An arrest report says a Louisville Metro police homicide detective was at University of Louisville Hospital on the afternoon of Sept. 17 when he saw Charles Mudd, 26, of Louisville, lunge at a security officer and try to get his gun.

Although Mudd was restrained by hospital staff, he continued to struggle to reach the gun.

Mudd was charged with one count each of attempting to disarm a police officer, wanton endangerment, and resisting arrest.

During his arraignment this morning, Mudd was ordered held on a $20,000 cash bond and appointed a public defender.

