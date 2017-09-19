149 killed as 7.1 magnitude quake fells buildings in Mexico

Devastating images from Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/RpF7sUq31s— Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017
Video captures building exploding after a 7.1 Earthquake strikes Mexico City. Please pray for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/tOytBnYQuR— Mauricio Cantu (@mcantu06) September 19, 2017
Terrible situacion natural se vive en #Mexico desde hace dos semanas no deja de temblar!! #earthquake #mexicoearthquake #MexicoCity pic.twitter.com/Uq4naiF34I— Jorge Aguilar C (@JorgeAguilarC81) September 19, 2017
Este video muestra el colapso de parte de un edificio de la Secretaría del Trabajo. No tengo ubicación exacta. pic.twitter.com/CSsvHc6DC6— Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) September 19, 2017
An interactive map of the area stricken by a powerful quake in the Puebla region of Mexico.More >>
An interactive map of the area stricken by a powerful quake in the Puebla region of Mexico.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
In Key West, Mark Atherly and his wife stayed at home during Irma. They endured the storm safely. But some neighbors were taking a hit. So the Atherlys took in a couple from the neighborhood.More >>
In Key West, Mark Atherly and his wife stayed at home during Irma. They endured the storm safely. But some neighbors were taking a hit. So the Atherlys took in a couple from the neighborhood.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Protesters gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis on Monday night to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars after more than 120 people were arrested the day earlier.More >>
Protesters gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis on Monday night to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars after more than 120 people were arrested the day earlier.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same timeMore >>
Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same timeMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
NASA's Cassini spacecraft burns up in skies over Saturn, ending a remarkable voyage of 20 yearsMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii VolcanoMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>
The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this yearMore >>