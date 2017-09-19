Coroner: Wife killed in Bashford Manor shot multiple times in head

Coroner: Wife killed in Bashford Manor shot multiple times in he - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has officially identified the woman who was killed in Bashford Manor early Monday morning.

Donna Kay Johnson, 61, was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. at her home on Kerry Drive.

Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner's report stated.

Her husband, Percy Joiner, was arrested Monday and charged with her murder.

Investigators have not released any details about a possible motive.

