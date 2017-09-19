Coroner: Wife killed in Bashford Manor shot multiple times in head

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has officially identified the woman who was killed in Bashford Manor early Monday morning.
Donna Kay Johnson, 61, was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. at her home on Kerry Drive.
>> RELATED: Man charged in murder of his wife faces judge
Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner's report stated.
MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ Man accused of trying to grab hospital security officer's gun
+ Father Joseph Hemmerle: Louisville priest denied shock probation
+ Hardin Co. teen to appear on Harry Connick Jr's talk show
Her husband, Percy Joiner, was arrested Monday and charged with her murder.
Investigators have not released any details about a possible motive.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.