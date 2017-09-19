UK announces 2018 football schedule

(News release from UK Athletics)

LEXINGTON, KY - The 2018 Kentucky football schedule features seven home games, including visits from Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Georgia, and five road games, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Kentucky opens its season at Kroger Field with Central Michigan on Sept. 1 before traveling to The Swamp to face the Florida Gators in the SEC opener on Sept. 8. The Wildcats close out September with a three-game homestand that includes Murray State (Sept. 15), Mississippi State (Sept. 22) and South Carolina (Sept. 29).

The Wildcats travel to College Station, Texas, for the first time since 1952 to face the Aggies of Texas A&M on Oct. 6. After an open date on Oct. 13, the Wildcats play host to Vanderbilt on Oct. 20 and meet Missouri in Columbia on Oct. 27.

Two of Kentucky’s four games in November are on the road. The Wildcats cap off their home conference slate on Nov. 3 vs. Georgia before meeting Tennessee in Neyland Stadium on Nov. 10. UK returns to Kroger Field on Nov. 17 for Senior Day vs. Middle Tennessee State.

The regular-season finale comes on Thanksgiving weekend with a Nov. 24 visit to Louisville at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in the annual battle for the Governor’s Cup.

Below is the complete schedule:

Sept. 1 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 8 at Florida

Sept. 15 MURRAY STATE

Sept. 22 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 29 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 6 at Texas A&M

Oct. 13 Open Date

Oct. 20 VANDERBILT

Oct. 27 at Missouri

Nov. 3 GEORGIA

Nov. 10 at Tennessee

Nov. 17 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Nov. 24 at Louisville