Conservation officers remove, destroy pot plants found on IN farm

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WAVE) - Indiana Department of Natural Resource officers recently removed marijuana plants from a farmer's property.

A post on the department's Facebook page shows three photos of the removal.

The caption on the post said whoever planted the pot was trespassing on the property and caused damage to some of the crops.

After being cut down, the marijuana plants were destroyed.

