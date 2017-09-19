Conservation officers remove, destroy pot plants found on IN farm

A post on the department's Facebook page shows three photos of the removal.More >>
A post on the department's Facebook page shows three photos of the removal.More >>
Louisville Metro police were originally called to an accident scene that involved damage to property at the Kentucky Exposition Center.More >>
Louisville Metro police were originally called to an accident scene that involved damage to property at the Kentucky Exposition Center.More >>
The 2018 Kentucky football schedule features seven home games, including visits from Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Georgia, and five road games, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.More >>
The 2018 Kentucky football schedule features seven home games, including visits from Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Georgia, and five road games, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.More >>
Flags at Metro Hall and all city facilities are at half-staff through Thursday to honor the life of a Louisville firefighter.More >>
Flags at Metro Hall and all city facilities are at half-staff through Thursday to honor the life of a Louisville firefighter.More >>
One person has been shot in Louisville's California neighborhood.More >>
One person has been shot in Louisville's California neighborhood.More >>