Daviess Co. looking to build new middle school

A new middle school is in the works in Daviess County.

But, before construction can start, a couple steps must be taken first.

Back in late June, the Daviess County school board approved a nickel tax, which takes five cents on every dollar to improve school facilities. Now, the board plans to use some of that money to build a new middle school.

Superintendent Matt Robbins says now that funding is in place, the district plans to build the new school, but first they need to sale the current one.

Built in the mid-1930's, Daviess County Middle School has been open for more than eight decades. On Tuesday, the board heard plans to ask for bids on the current property and also to start looking for new land.

"A lot things occur even before we can commute the purchase of the property so the quicker we can get going in that direction the better," explained superintendent Robbins.

They hope to find that new piece of land by this winter. But it could be the fall of 2020 before students are in their new classrooms.

We asked the superintendent where he would like to see this new middle school located, he said somewhere between Highway 54 and 144.

