Gulfstream Enterprises buys old Texas Gas building in Owensboro

The Owensboro Board of Education has sold the old Texas Gas building for $3.4 million dollars.

Developers Matt Hayden and Jack Wells of Gulfstream Enterprises are the new owners of the Frederica Street property.

"It gives a bad impression, you think of a run down place and were not run down," neighbor William Earl Davis said.

Davis has lived across the street from the former Texas Gas property for more than 40 years.

"Three years is a long time for a building to sit empty," Davis added.

Davis has wondered what would become of the building.

"We'd like to see somebody get in there and make something out of it because it's too much to just go down," Davis explained.

The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica will be a mixed use development. We could expect it to include retail stores, office space, and maybe even a new neighborhood.

"If they put houses there, that'd be alright too," Davis thought.

Owensboro Public Schools, who paid $3 million for the space, tried to find a way to use it for educational purposes, but decided to put it back on the market.

"We made, I think, a good faith effort to do some things there educationally; nothing really panned out from the standpoint of getting the right approvals or making it work for us in a myriad of ways to utilize the property," Superintendent Dr. Nick Brake told 14 News.

The vacant space has become an attraction for vandalism, many windows are busted out while others are boarded up. But, maybe not for much longer.

"It'll work out, hopefully that it will," Davis said.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.