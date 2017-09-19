Teachers rally in W. KY to fight for their pensions

Pension problems are sparking concerns in western Kentucky.

Many are anxiously waiting on if and how state lawmakers change current retirement plans. Lawmakers are considering changes to the state's pension systems, among the worst-funded in the nation.

Dozens of teachers from across the region gathered in downtown Greenville, Kentucky to make their voices heard.

"Teachers work their whole career, and for very little pay, expecting a comfortable retirement," explained Muhlenberg County High School Special Education Teacher Crystal Chappell. "So, to take that away from us in midstream is just wrong."

Like anyone in the teaching profession, you make sacrifices for your students. Chappell is one of about 42,000 public school teachers in Kentucky who are facing the same jolting worry.

"We've got lots of state workers and county employees that are affected if cuts are made to our pensions," said Chappell.

The state is considering raising the retirement age to 65 and converting from a pension plan to 401Ks.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevins says, right now, there's no definite plan in place.

For less pay and the joy of being a teacher, Chappell says she knew there was something waiting at the end of her career.

"I think it's important for us to come together early and stand together in unity," Chappell said. "To contact our state legislatures, and take action. Make sure they're hearing from us every single day and that we're going to Frankfort to fight for our future pensions."

Teachers at the rally tell us they'll continue to reach out to state lawmakers before their next special session in October.

