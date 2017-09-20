Neighbors voice concern over proposed skyscrapers

The development would sit at the intersection of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pair of proposed 30 to 40-story skyscrapers near the Highlands could fundamentally transform that area.

The development is proposed for the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road.

Those buildings, if built right now, would stand as tall as the PNC Building and National City Tower.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Expensive engagement rings linked to shorter marriages

+ Notre Dame Academy welcomes 1st female football player

+ ICYMI: St. Matthews shopping center looking to expand

Tuesday night, neighbors voiced their concerns.

"I think development is a really wonderful idea," Crescent Hill resident Sandra Wagner began. "My main opposition is - it has to be 30 some stories tall? I think we can accomplish a lot more and get a lot less opposition from people I've talked to, just to bring it down. Too big for the area."

Wagner says she would like to see something come in that would fit with the neighborhood.

The proposed development would include a hotel, apartments and office space.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.