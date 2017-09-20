Bourbon heist case nearing a conclusion

What will happen with all that stolen bourbon? (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The world's largest bourbon heist case is nearing an end.

With Pappygate winding down, one question remains... What will happen with all that stolen bourbon?

Most likely it is going to go up in smoke.

Toby Curtsinger is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to orchestrating the theft of bourbon barrels from Kentucky distilleries over the course of several years.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Neighbors voice concern over proposed skyscrapers

+ Louisville mail carrier attacked by dog

+ ICYMI: VIDEO: Store employee shoots armed robber

The judge could order all that bourbon - including Pappy Van Winkle - to be burned to salvage the ethanol.

The Franklin County Sheriff said it is doubtful the bourbon could be saved because the barrels have sat aging in the uncontrolled temperatures of the sheriff's department basement for the past two years.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.