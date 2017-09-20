Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato to drive for Rahal in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next season. Sato spent just one season with Andretti Autosport and became the first Japanese winner of the 500.
Sato drove for Rahal in 2012 and nearly beat Dario Franchitti in attempting to win the Indy 500 that year. Sato crashed on the final lap trying to pass Franchitti for the lead.
The Tokyo native has made 135 starts in the IndyCar Series since his rookie season in 2010. He has two victories, the Indy 500 and at Long Beach in 2013, and six podium finishes. Sato competed in 90 Formula One races between 2002 and 2008 and had a career-best finish of third in the 2003 United States Grand Prix.
Sato has a strong alliance with Honda and needed a contingency plan in case Andretti moved to Chevrolet for 2018. By the time Andretti decided to stay with Honda, Sato had already agreed to a deal with Rahal.
"I'm excited about having Taku back with us," Bobby Rahal said. "I have such admiration for his spirit and how he approaches everything and was so happy for him when he won the Indy 500 this year. The chance to bring him back to the team was too good to pass up."
Zach Veach will replace Sato at Andretti.
____
More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinctMore >>
The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinctMore >>
Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatmentsMore >>
Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatmentsMore >>
President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons pathMore >>
At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons pathMore >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>