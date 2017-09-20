September 20, 2017

Animal Care Society

Bark in the Park and Woof Walk

Saturday

8am-1pm

Seneca Park off Cannons Lane, near the tennis courts

5k Woof Walk/Run

8am

Participants encouraged to raise monetary pledges

Dogs are welcome

Pre-register for $25 at www.animalcaresociety.org or the day of the event for $30

Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic

Join WAVE 3 News and WLOU for the first ever "Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic" this Sunday, September 24 from 2-5pm at Chickasaw Park. It's free and it will be fun! The League of Mascots, Hwangs Martial Arts, Louisville Inflatables and The Bubble Man are just a few groups that will be entertaining plus Mr. G's Kettle Korn and Ice Cream from Louisville Cream!

