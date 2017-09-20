Amazon sent baby registry emails to people who aren't expecting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Amazon sent baby registry emails to people who aren't expecting a baby

The internet giant admitted it made a boo boo. (Source: Amazon) The internet giant admitted it made a boo boo. (Source: Amazon)
The offending erroneous email. (Source: Amazon) The offending erroneous email. (Source: Amazon)

(RNN) – Amazon sent out scads of emails to people who are not expecting babies telling them that somebody had bought them a gift off their baby registry.

The email looked like a phishing attack with a generic photo of a crawling baby and beginning with the impersonal salutation: “Hello, Amazon Customer.”

It was actually from Amazon, but only because of a computer glitch. The company responded with a canned statement apologizing for any confusion that may have been caused by the error.

It did spawn a few hilarious email responses, though.

Enjoy:

