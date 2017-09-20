Amazon sent baby registry emails to people who aren't expecting a baby

(RNN) – Amazon sent out scads of emails to people who are not expecting babies telling them that somebody had bought them a gift off their baby registry.

The email looked like a phishing attack with a generic photo of a crawling baby and beginning with the impersonal salutation: “Hello, Amazon Customer.”

It was actually from Amazon, but only because of a computer glitch. The company responded with a canned statement apologizing for any confusion that may have been caused by the error.

It did spawn a few hilarious email responses, though.

Enjoy:

Amazon just informed me that someone has purchased a gift from my baby registry. My baby is 21, and hopes it's a keg. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 19, 2017

That awkward moment when Amazon says someone bought you a gift from your baby registry that you def don't have bc you're def not pregnant pic.twitter.com/p2PRM6sDIq — Anna Norris (@itsannacorinne) September 19, 2017

Got an email from @amazon saying that someone bought a gift from my baby registry??? I am not planning to uphold my end of this bargain FYI — Julia Azari (@julia_azari) September 19, 2017

What a shock—we're getting a new addition to our household! Thanks, Amazon's Baby Registry service. I'll go tell my wife the exciting news.?? pic.twitter.com/PMQT2MwU3G — Bart King (@BartKing) September 20, 2017

