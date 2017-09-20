Fire crews battle apartment complex fire in Benton, KY

Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Benton, Kentucky.

By noon, the fire was contained and crews were just putting out hot spots.

According to Benton Fire Chief Harry Green, Allendale Apartments on Golf Course Road caught fire on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Dispatch got the call around 6:48 a.m.

He said the fire started in a lower apartment. They don't have a lot of details on what might have happened.

According to Green, a lot of elderly people live in the apartments. He said everyone made it out safe.

"Everyone was out safe and that's a miracle in itself because there's a lot of elderly people that live here and one lady went door-to-door, knocking on doors, waking people up, and they were all out by the time we arrived," he said.

Despite the heat, Green said fire crews were doing ok. They took shifts to make sure no one got overheated.

Twenty-three people who live in the 24-apartment complex were moved to the senior citizens building.

All tenants are accounted for and no one was injured.

Two other fire departments responded to the scene.

