Fire crews battle apartment complex fire in Benton, KY

Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Benton, Kentucky.

According to Benton Fire Chief Harry Green, Allendale Apartments on Golf Course Road caught fire Wednesday morning, Sept. 20.

23 people who live in the 24-apartment complex are being moved to the senior citizens building.

All tenants are accounted for and no one was injured.

