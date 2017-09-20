Attempted robber may sue good Samaritan who beat him up

Cregg Jerri, blue shirt, picked up a chair and went to town on a man who walked into Starbucks with a gun and a knife and threatened a barista. (Source: CNN)

FRESNO, CA (RNN/KGPE/KSEE/CNN) – A California man who stepped in to stop an armed robbery could face legal troubles of his own.

The mother of the suspected armed robber said her son may file a lawsuit.

The story is there for everyone to see - the surveillance video went super-viral last summer.

The suspect is Ryan Flores, 30, who police say walked into a Starbucks wearing a Transformers mask and pulled out a gun and a bag, threatening the barista and demanding money.

Cregg Jerri, 58, who had been enjoying his coffee at a corner table, picked up a metal chair and went to work on Flores.

Jerri pounded Flores to the floor with the chair. A violent fight ensued, and Jerri got stabbed in the neck. He wrestled the knife away and stabbed Flores multiple times.

Flores is being held on a $155,000 bond, awaiting trial next month.

The mother of the suspect said he may sue the man Fresno police called a hero because she says he used excessive force against her son. She said her son had 17 stab wounds, cuts and defensive wounds.

“He went from being a good Samaritan to a vigilante,” she said of Jerri. “It doesn’t take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you.”

Police said Jerri feared for his life after being stabbed in the neck and was well within his rights to defend himself.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. KGPE, KSEE, Fresno Police Department via CNN contributed to this story. All rights reserved.