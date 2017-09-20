David Dooley wants out of jail while awaiting second trial

David Dooley appeared before a judge for a hearing on Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

The man convicted in a high profile murder case in northern Kentucky is requesting to be released from the Boone County jail.

David Dooley, 43, appeared in court on Wednesday.

He is currently awaiting his second trial and his lawyers are requesting for him to be released on a lower bond.

Boone County court officials said Dooley's bond is currently set at $1 million cash.

Both sides argued before Judge J.R. Schrand, but a decision has not yet been made.

Dooley was convicted of murdering Michelle Mockbee, 42, his co-worker at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Florence in 2012. Mockbee was found beaten to death inside the industrial park workplace.

A jury found Dooley guilty in 2014. Dooley, however, has maintained his innocence since the conviction. His attorneys have cited a lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime scene.

After his conviction, the defense discovered a video showing an unknown man walking outside the Thermo Fisher Scientific building and pulling on a door. It was captured on surveillance cameras the night before the murder.

A judge determined the video was withheld evidence and agreed to grant Dooley a new trial.

Dooley's attorneys have also doubted the integrity of the investigation after a whistle blower revealed an alleged affair between the prosecutor and lead investigator in the case.

The allegations came to light after a court clerk found a thumb drive containing messages between Linda Talley Smith and Bruce McVay.

The clerk claimed the messages suggested at least one witness made untruthful statements before the jury.

