Double-hand transplant recipient marks one-year anniversary of landmark procedure

Louella Aker spoke to reporters about her first year after receiving a double-hand transplant. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first woman in Kentucky who had a double-hand transplant is celebrating her one-year milestone.

Louella Aker underwent a 17-hour surgery to receive the transplant on Sept. 17 of last year.

Tuesday, the 69-year-old Aker -- along with her surgeons, friends and family -- met with media at Jewish Hospital to discuss how the year has gone.

Aker said she can now do a lot of things she was able to do before she lost her hands.

"I can do most of my housework now," she said. "I couldn't hold a broom or a mop or anything before. I can load my dishwasher and pour lemonade out of a pitcher and I make my bed and do laundry."

Aker said she's thankful for everyone who's stuck with her through her journey.

