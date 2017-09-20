Letter sent to parents following attempted suicide at school

The attempted suicide happened at North Oldham High School on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A letter was sent home to parents after a student tried to take their own life at school.

The attempted suicide happened at North Oldham High School on Tuesday.

School officials said the student was found in time and was taken to an area hospital.

Mental health consultants were at the school on Wednesday to help students. School officials encouraged parents to discuss suicide awareness and prevention with their children.

The letter also included the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK.

