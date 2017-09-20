UofL men’s basketball scrimmage tickets on sale Sept. 21

(Press release from UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville men's basketball team will compete in a pair of public Red-White intrasquad scrimmages in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 27. Both games will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets, priced at $10 each, will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets will also be on sale at that location at each of the Cardinals' home football games prior to the scrimmages.

Cardinal fans may also purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster online at www.Ticketmaster.com, calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center, including statewide Kroger locations. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders.

A limited number of tickets are available for UofL students to each scrimmage at no charge. Student tickets -- no more than two for each scrimmage -- must be obtained with a valid student ID in advance beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at the UofL ticket office.

Louisville has received attention among many early top 25 rankings, including a No. 6 national ranking by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. Last season, the Cardinals posted a 25-9 record, tied for second in the ACC and earned a No. 10 ranking in the final Associated Press poll. UofL is one of just four teams that have won 20 or more games in each of the last 15 seasons. Louisville has received NCAA Public Recognition Awards each of the last five years for ranking among the top 10 percent nationally in men's basketball and having a perfect score in the Academic Progress Rate, which measures academic eligibility, retention and graduation for student-athletes.