Lewis to winless Bengals: Next job lost will be yours

CINCINNATI (AP) - Coach Marvin Lewis is telling Bengals players that more changes are coming if they continue to lose, and the next job lost could be theirs.
The Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese the day after their 13-9 loss to the Texans on Thursday night. Quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor was promoted and will get his first chance to put his imprint on the offense for a game Sunday at Green Bay (1-1).
The Bengals (0-2) are the first team since the 1939 Eagles to open a season with a pair of home games and fail to score a touchdown. They have scored an NFL-low nine points this season. Lewis warned players that more changes are ahead if they don't get better quickly. Lewis is in the final year of his contract.
