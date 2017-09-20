Louisville woman on hearing from family in Mexico after earthquake: 'Prayers are life right now'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The past 24 hours have been excruciating for Louisville resident Lupe Alvarez.

"Some family members, we couldn’t get a hold of until 9 p.m. last night," Alvarez said.

A devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Central Mexico on Tuesday. As more visuals of the rubble made headlines, Alvarez said she and her mother became desperate to confirm their extended family was okay.

"After we saw the news, my mom started communicating with all of them, at least trying to," Alvarez said.

Alvarez was able to use the app WhatsApp to get a hold of her aunt who lives in Chalco. After 24 long hours, Alvarez finally got to see Carmen Alvarez’s face via video chat.

Carmen Alvarez recounted to Lupe what it was like when the earthquake hit.

"First it was side-to-side and then she felt like it was going in circles," Lupe translated. "Then what scared them the worst was towards the end, they felt like a thump from the ground up and made them jump."

Carmen said she was alone when it hit so she immediately got to searching for her children and family. She said she couldn’t rest until everyone was accounted for.

She showed Lupe a crack in her wall that the quake had left behind; the crack is from floor to ceiling, wide enough for Carmen to put her arm in.

"She’s saying, in those times it is very difficult because you can’t get a hold of anyone and you don’t know what the situation is," Lupe translated, holding back tears.

Now that everyone is accounted for, Lupe said her family in Mexico is looking to rebuild. She added that the one thing they need most are prayers.

"My family thinks, those prayers are life right now," Lupe said.

